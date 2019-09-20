Human rights abuses in held Kashmir central issue of focus at HRC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will exercise all options available to ensure that the Human Rights Council (HRC) actions meaningfully impact the ground situation in India-occupied Kashmir to end the suffering of thirteen million Kashmiris, said the Foreign Office on Friday.

“Human rights situation in the IOJ&K has become the central issue of focus at the Human Rights Council,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

H said Pakistan has initiated “a number of processes to keep a sustained focus on IOJ&K.”

Earlier, on Sept 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistanis stood firm with their Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said, “The world can turn its face from Kashmir but Pakistan will never.”

He said that the entire Pakistani nation and the government stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will effectively present the case of Kashmiris before the upcoming session of UN General Assembly and added that his address will represent the aspirations of Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

He said, “Kashmir dispute stands internationalized today and credit for this goes to the prime minister.” On the occasion, FM Qureshi pointed out that the UN Security Council held discussions on the festering dispute after a gap of fifty four years despite Indian efforts to get it postponed.

