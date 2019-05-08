Human trafficking: FIA arrests 14 Chinese nationals, recovers 3 girls

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 14 Chinese nationals associated with a gang involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China on the pretext of false marriage.

The FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell recovered three girls as well as arms from the possession of the held suspects.

According to FIA officials, the Chinese nationals have been shifted to the FIA Headquarters for further investigation.

Earlier, on May 20, FIA had arrested a gang allegedly involved in trafficking of Christian girls to China.

The FIA acting on intelligence information raided a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad and arrested the Chinese groom identified as Chang. Zahid, a Christian father, Kashif, a matchmaking agent, Mendes, a Chinese woman, and other suspects were also taken into custody in the raid.

The issue involving trafficking of Pakistani girls to China from Lahore and other parts of Punjab under the garb of false marriage came to light recently.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad had issued a statement after a lawmaker raised the issue in Parliament.

“Chinese laws and regulations strictly prohibit cross-national matchmaking centers. China is cooperating with Pakistani law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal matchmaking centers,” it tweeted.

