Humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir reaches alarming proportion

SRINAGAR: The crisis of humanity has reached an alarming proportion in Indian Occupied Kashmir as the lockdown entered 26th day.

According to KMS, India has stepped up its state terrorism in the occupied territory increasing its brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris. It has turned the Kashmir valley into a big open-air jail and a hell for its inhabitants.

Confined to their homes, the residents of the valley are facing acute shortage of edibles, baby food and life-saving drugs due to the curfew and restrictions, which entered 26th day, today.

The occupation authorities continue to impose severe communication blackout by snapping all internet, mobile and landline services and closing the TV channels to hide the ground situation from the world. Local newspapers not only failed to hit the stands but also could not even update their online editions during all these days.

Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to remain shut as parents are not ready to risk the lives of their children in the prevailing grim situation. At the same time, the authorities continue a massive crackdown against Hurriyat leaders, political workers and youth.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested so far and detained in jails, police stations and makeshift detention centres.

Defying curfew and other restrictions, people staged forceful demonstrations in different areas of occupied Kashmir, yesterday, to express their resentment against India’s illegal and unilateral decision of repealing the special status of the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the US State Department in a statement raised serious concerns over reports of detentions and continued curfew in occupied Kashmir adding that respect for the human rights should be ensured in the territory.

The held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

