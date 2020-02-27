Humayun Saeed on fans showering him with massive love in Multan

Prominent Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed thanked fans for the love they showered on him during his visit to Multan.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor was surrounded by a swarm of fans on Tuesday in the city of saints who were waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Multiple viral videos show the actor reciprocating the love and waving to his fans as they gather around his car.

He took to Instagram to express gratitude to his fans for all the love. “Thank you Punjab (Multan) for so much love,” he wrote.

He added “Mein jo kuch bhi hoon aap sab ki duaon aur pyar ki wajah say hoon. (Whatever I am today, it’s because of your love and prayers). Shukar Alhamdulillah.”

According to reports, the star arrived in Multan for Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition to catch some live action as cricket returned to the city after 12 years.

