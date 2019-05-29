ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) revealed plans of launching another government initiative catering to the youth called, “PM’s Hunarmand Jawan Program”, ARY News reported.

The Program aims to instill skill based knowledge to the youth by incorporating conventional training and technological skills.

Pakistan with a burgeoning youth populace has a large majority of it’s people ranging between the ages of 18 to 35 but tough economic conditions, lack of education and a perpetual state of war imposed on the country for the past two decades had dried out employment opportunities.

The initiative is an attempt to train the unemployed youth of the country so that they too can play their role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and make themselves productive citizens.

The federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair has already approved an ambitious programme titled ‘Kamyab Jawan’ to empower the youth economically on May 21.

The program makes those fulfilling the criterion eligible to secure a loan ranging between Rs100,000 and Rs5 million from the government of Pakistan.

