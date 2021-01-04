Hundreds of birds found dead in Rome after New Year fireworks

Hundreds of little feathered birds found dead in several locations around Italy’s Rome that are said to have suffered heart attacks due to fireworks set off in the city centre on New Year’s Eve.

A video went viral among netizens in which a person can be heard saying, “This is the disgusting side of human nature. The fireworks. Hundreds of dead birds. Unbelievable. Look how many there are.”

The bodies of scores of birds were found in several locations around Rome including Roma Termini train station that has shocked passers-by which reportedly scared to death following fireworks set off on New Year’s eve.

It may be noted here the local authorities had imposed a city-wide ban on displays on December 31 in order to protect animals, people and property, however, Italians had largely ignored the orders while celebrating the end of 2020.

A taxi driver told Dailymail UK after witnessing the site that he was on duty during the hours of his work when he passed through via Cavour near the central train station. He said that he did not understand at first what was on the ground but he realised later that they were dead birds, and there were hundreds of them.

“I’m not a scientist or a veterinarian, so I can’t take responsibility for saying with certainty that that was the reason.”

The International Organisation for the Protection of Animals said the fireworks had been let off in a leafy neighbourhood used nearby by birds to roost.

Spokesman Loredana Diglio said: “It can be that they died from fear. They can fly up together and knock against each other, or hit windows or electric power lines. Let’s not forget they can also die of heart attacks.”

She added each year fireworks displays cause distress and injury to both wild and domestic animals. Several people online suggested the grim deaths were an omen for 2021. Others blamed the city for not banning the fireworks years ago.

