Hungarian foreign minister due in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will arrive in Pakistan on April 30 (tomorrow) on an official visit.

He will be visiting Islamabad on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On his maiden visit to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Szijjarto will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising over 20 leading businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Hungarian FM will also have delegation-level talks. The talks will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level.

The two sides will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry, environment industry including waste and water resource management, science and engineering technology, and higher education.

The two FMs would also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Both foreign ministers will jointly address Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event, which will be attended by Hungarian business delegation as well as representatives of Pakistani companies.

They had last month virtually launched the Hungary-Pakistan Trade & Economic Window and addressed the first-ever Hungary-Pakistan Business Forum attended by over 100 companies from both sides.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Szijjarto will also interact with other dignitaries.

