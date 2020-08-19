Hungry dog eats 100 pounds as ‘meal’
Coming back home and hugging your furry doggo is exceptionally incredible. However, maintaining a dog takes a lot of work and money. Probably, no one knows that better than owner of a little dog called Peggy.
A doggo who loves chewing anything and everything that she gets its paws on went to the next level of her antics recently when she ate around £100 (Rs 9,800) of her owner’s savings.
Jocelyn Horne, from the Isle of Man, had been saving money in a pot which was kept on the side of her bed. Her pet Peggy recently decided to eat all the notes she found inside the pot.
When Jocelyn returned home from work, her partner Allan told her about the money. She thought he was playing a prank on her. However, she was in disbelief when she saw a ripped £20 note in her room.
“Peggy wants to chew everything and anything that hits the floor – I’m always picking up after her. I keep my bedroom door closed because of her and I came in and could just see a single piece of £20 on my bed. I searched high and low, couldn’t find anything else and thought there’s no way she’s eaten £100 – she couldn’t have,” Jocelyn was quoted as saying by Mirror.