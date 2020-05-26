After first failing with a viper, an Indian man has been arrested by police for allegedly killing his wife by throwing a cobra at her while she slept.

According to police, the man – named as Sooraj – had been in contact with serpent handlers and had also watched snake videos on the internet.

Reports say that while the couple were staying at Uthra’s parent’s house, Sooraj got hold of a black cobra and waited until she was asleep before throwing it at her.

“Sooraj stayed in the same room as Uthra as if nothing had happened. He was going about his morning routine the next day when he was alerted by Uthra’s mother’s screams,” a police statement said.

Uthra’s parents became suspicious when Sooraj tried to secure ownership of his wife’s property just days after her death.

The couple had a one-year-old child.

In March Sooraj had allegedly bought a venomous viper which bit his wife and left her hospitalised for two months.

She was still recovering when the second attack happened.

