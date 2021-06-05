Husband blamed for chaining woman found from Karachi home

KARACHI: A 30-year-old woman allegedly chained by her husband was found from a home in Karachi’s Landhi neighbourhood on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the entire episode, SP Landhi Shahnawaz Chachar said that they recovered a chained woman from a house in block 6 of Landhi. “She was apparently tortured and was found with a shaved head,” he said.

The SP Landhi said that the woman was chained for the past one month by her husband, identified as Imran. “We have arrested him and will investigate him regarding the motive behind the act,” he said adding that the woman was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The cop revealed that the woman was married to Imran eight years back. “The couple has two daughters, which Imran has handed over to their family members,” he said.

In a similar incident, police claimed to have recovered a woman who was brutally tortured and chained allegedly by her husband from a village located in the Pakpattan district of Punjab.

The victim was freed during a raid conducted by a police team over a report of the villagers regarding Nasima Bibi, whose husband shaved her head and tied her with chains inside a shack.

According to reports, Nasima Bibi had refused to stay with her husband anymore who forced her to beggary and already married two other women as well.

A case was registered by police over a complaint of the victim against violent torture and illegal confinement by her husband.

