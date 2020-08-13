ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway will be completed through public-private partnership, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Murad Saeed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to start five mega projects in this current fiscal year. “Western route was a dream, which is now turning into reality.”

He said the prime minister is committed to transforming Pakistan into a welfare state in true spirit. Lauding the role of the motorway police, Murad Saeed said the force is doing its best to minimize the traffic accidents at the motorways, national highways.

The minister said the government is doing its best to create ease for the senior citizens while traveling by road.

On July 18, Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had said the Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) motorway project would bring a development revolution in interior Sindh.

In a tweet, Bajwa had said that the 306-kilometer highway was approved in a meeting of the executive committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) which will be constructed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. BOT is a model for large-scale infrastructure projects, wherein a private entity receives a concession from the public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility.

