Hyderabad records 25.76 pct COVID-19 positivity rate: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The highest test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Hyderabad at 25.76 per cent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Tuesday.

The countrywide COVID-19 tests positivity ratio stands at 4.40pc, as the number of critically ill patients reached to 2,228.

Province-wise, Sindh recorded Covid-19 positivity ratio at 7.29pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12.5pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.42pc, Balochistan 1.38pc, Punjab 3.86pc, Islamabad 1.33pc and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.00pc.

The second highest positivity ratio was witnessed in Karachi, which is 11.62pc and Peshawar 10.27pc, according to the NCOC statement.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Mirpur Azad Kashmir was recorded 18.75pc, Lahore 6.42pc, Rawalpindi 3.14pc, Faisalabad 2.92pc, Multan 3.63pc, Gujranwala 0.71pc, Bahawalpur 2.53pc, Swat 0.79pc, Abbottabad 0.25pc and Quetta 1.05pc.

Overall 286 coronavirus patients have been on ventilators countrywide, including 92 patients in Lahore, 27 in Multan, 05 in Rawalpindi, 81 in Karachi, 41 in Peshawar and 30 in capital city of Islamabad.

The ratio of male patients died by the disease has been 69 percent, while 91 pct of those died by COVID-19 was admitted at hospitals.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 58 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,376.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 1,873 fresh infections were reported in country.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,223 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in a day and 2,228 patients are still in critical condition including 10 new cases.

