ECNEC approves construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved the construction of the Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs 191.471 billion.

The 306 Kilometers 6 –Lane, fenced motorway would be constructed on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

The ECNEC meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin was informed that the project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will soon open bids for the contract.

آج کی ECNEC میٹنگ میں سکھر – حیدر آباد موٹر وے کی منظوری دے دی گئی. انشاءاللہ جلد ہی NHA اس منصوبے کے لیے کنٹریکٹر سلیکشن کا کام شروع کر دے گا. اس سے پہلے پبلک پرائیویٹ پارٹنر شپ بورڈ نے بھی اس منصوبے کی منظوری دے دی تھی. یہ منصوبہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کے سندھ پیکج کا حصہ ہے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 26, 2021

Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

The Hyd-Sukkur motorway project is being described as the biggest project in the development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Sindh last month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on April 16 unveiled a historic development package worth Rs446bn to develop backward areas of Sindh through power supply, irrigation, sports and communication projects.

Comments

comments