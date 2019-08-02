Hyderabad woman kills husband over plans to contract second marriage

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of one of her friends over planning to contract a second marriage in Hyderabad, reported ARY News on Friday.

Police relayed the suspect shot dead her spouse, identified as Hamza, who was busy preparing for a second marriage.

During preliminary interrogation, according to the police, the woman said she and her husband had tied the knot out of their own free will two years back.

She said the man was planning to contract another marriage with the consent of his family members.

The alleged murderer confessed that she called her husband to her friend, Sara’s house from where they took him to the Gulistan-e-Jauhar road and shot him dead.

The weapon used in the crime belonged to the murderer’s friend, said the police.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint of the deceased’s brother.

Meanwhile, the police, taking both women into custody, presented them before a local court to obtain their physical remand.

Subsequently, the court handed over the suspects to the police on physical remand for further investigation.

Comments

comments