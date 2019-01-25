“I have never abused or used offensive language against anyone, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Slamming the opposition parties for their “unruly behaviour”, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary claimed on Friday that he does not pass offensive remarks for any individual, “neither do I swear at anyone.”

Speaking to media in the federal capital, the minister urged the opposition to respect the prime minister and his stature while stressing that he himself did not use indecent words against any person.

Moreover, the federal minister made a promising announcement that the government was introducing a new revolutionary visa policy to encourage tourism in the country.

The policy has been framed in consultations with all stakeholders, he said. “Under this major visa initiative, 175 countries have been extended the facility of E-visa while the citizens of fifty countries will be given visas on arrival.”

Unveiling further main points of the policy, the minister said, Indian-origin American and British nations will also be given visas on arrival, adding that business visa will now be provided to the citizens of 96 countries as the business visa will be stamped in eight to ten days.

He said the period of diplomatic visa has been extended from one year to three years whilst that of students’ visa to two years from one year.

“Tourists can now visit all parts of the country including open cantonments, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. They will be no longer required to take any NOC.”

Fawad said journalist visas will now be processed through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and they will also be given long term visas without any curbs.

PTI’s new visa policy to promote tourism: Pakistan to give visa-on-arrival to 50 countries, e-visa for 175

He added that the government was also contemplating to revive the major festivals across the country to provide entertainment and educational facilities to the masses and further build the soft image of the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wanted to make ‘tourism’ – the basis of development, like Malaysia and Turkey which were earning billions of dollars from this sector, the minister continued.

Later responding to the queries of media persons, the minister urged the opposition to play its part to run the parliamentary proceedings in a smooth manner.

Comments

comments