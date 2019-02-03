‘I will win case against Shehbaz in Supreme Court’: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said he would win the case against Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to media here, he said Shehbaz Sharif was facing corruption cases hence he couldn’t be made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Rasheed said the biggest reason of inflation in the country was corrupt practices of rulers in the last 10 years.

“The country has been deprived of its wealth and resources due to corruption of past rulers”, he added. Hitting out at the Pakistan People’s Party chairperson, Rasheed said the if corruption had another name, it would be Asif Ali Zardari.

He also ridiculed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had strongly castigated Rasheed in his press talk on Saturday.

The federal minister has time and again reiterated his reservations over the decision of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to nominate the name of the Opposition Leader in National Assembly for the coveted chairmanship of PAC.

Couple of days ago, Rasheed had asked Shehbaz to stay calm as he did not intend to ‘misbehave’ or ‘fight’ with anyone after his inclusion in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a press conference on Thursday, Rasheed underscored that he was the most senior parliamentarian of Pakistan and after consultations, he learnt that a minister can become a member of the PAC and “Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated me in the place of Riaz Fatyana.”

“There will be two Public Accounts Committees – one of Shehbaz and other would be of Sheikh Rasheed,” the minister remarked, assuring the Opposition Leader of the National Assembly that he was not coming to the PAC with any ‘malicious intent’ to misbehave or fight.

