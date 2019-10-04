NEW DELHI: Indian Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday admitted that the IAF shot down one of its own choppers during a fight with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) heroes on February 27.

Speaking at the the Indian Air Force’s annual press conference, the IAF chief maintained that Mi-17 chopper crash in Srinagar city of Occupied Kashmir on February 27 was caused after it was hit by an Indian missile by mistake.

“Court of Inquiry completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper. We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future,” said Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria according to Indian news agency ANI.

IAF Chief on Mi-17 chopper crash in Srinagar on Feb 27: Court of Inquiry completed & it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper. We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future https://t.co/TgNS9RsKqb — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

The Mi-17 V-5 chopper belonged to the 154 Helicopter Unit and it crashed within 10 minutes after taking off while the Indian fighter jets were involved in an aerial fight with Pakistan Air Force heroes.

PAF, while responding to Indian aggression, not only shot down their fighter jet but also captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthanam who was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

