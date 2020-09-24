ICAO denies barring CAA from issuing fresh licenses

KARACHI: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thursday refuted reports that Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been barred by them from issuing new licenses, ARY NEW reported.

In a statement emailed to media outlets today, the ICAO spokesman said that their agency is nether designed nor empowered to issue such directives.

“We are helping Pakistan to recognize concerns,” the ICAO said adding that in case of non-compliance they would take swift action and would actively notify other countries about them.

The statement was released after news outlets reported earlier in the day that the ICAO has barred the CAA from issuing fresh licenses of pilots, engineers, controllers, and cabin crew members over safety concerns.

Earlier on September 17, a team of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had completed the operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the PIA spokesman, the operational safety audit team of the IATA had completed a major part of its scrutinization process.

“The audit team will soon apprise PIA regarding its observations and results,” he had said and that the national flag career believes in improving its standard with each passing day. He had said that the PIA would completely implement the results conveyed by the audit team.k

Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik had thanked the IATA team and lauded their professional expertise during the entire process.

