19-year-old hockey player dies after being hit by puck

A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a playoff game, his club and the league said.

The incident took place during a playoff game of Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday. The Defenseman Timur Faizutdinov of Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.

The player collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl, 7 News reported.

The Junior Hockey League confirmed that Timur Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”

Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.

