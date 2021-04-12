Web Analytics
Iconic rights activist IA Rehman dies aged 90

IA Rehman

LAHORE: Iconic Pakistani human rights activist and journalist Ibne Abdur Rehman, popularly known as IA Rehman, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore.

Family sources relayed that he was hospitalised after his health deteriorated.

Rehman worked for the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and would write columns for an English daily.

Born on September 1, 1930 in Hassanpur village in Palwal District, Haryana in India, he along with his family migrated to Lahore in 1947 after the partition.

He became the chief editor of the Pakistan Times in 1989, and later became the founding chair of the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy.

Condolences pour in

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Pakistan has lost a true icon today with the passing of I.A. Rehman. A staunch advocate and activist for Human Rights and an intellectual, I.A Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks of tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity.”

