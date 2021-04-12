Iconic rights activist IA Rehman dies aged 90

LAHORE: Iconic Pakistani human rights activist and journalist Ibne Abdur Rehman, popularly known as IA Rehman, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore.

Family sources relayed that he was hospitalised after his health deteriorated.

Rehman worked for the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and would write columns for an English daily.

Born on September 1, 1930 in Hassanpur village in Palwal District, Haryana in India, he along with his family migrated to Lahore in 1947 after the partition.

He became the chief editor of the Pakistan Times in 1989, and later became the founding chair of the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy.

Condolences pour in

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Pakistan has lost a true icon today with the passing of I.A. Rehman. A staunch advocate and activist for Human Rights and an intellectual, I.A Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks of tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity.”

Pakistan has lost a true icon today with the passing of I.A. Rehman. A staunch advocate and activist for Human Rights and an intellectual, I.A Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks of tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 12, 2021

A giant intellectual and humanitarian I.A Rehman is no more, a true liberal and humanist I.A Rehman will always be missed #IARehman — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 12, 2021

ان کی رحلت سے پاکستان میں جمہوریت کا ایک انتھک وکیل ہم میں نہ رہا، انسانی حقوق کی توانا آواز خاموش ہوگئی: بلاول بھٹو زرداری آئی اے رحمان کی ملک و قوم کے لیئے طویل و شاندار خدمات ہمیشہ یاد رہیں گی: بلاول بھٹو زداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 12, 2021

معروف صحافی،کالم نگار اور ہیومن رائٹس کمیشن پاکستان کےسابقہ سیکریٹری جنرل آئی اے رحمان کےانتقال کا سن کر افسوس ہوا۔ملک آج ایک دانشور، عظیم رہنما اور انسانی حقوق اور مساوات کے علمبردار سے محروم ہو گیا ہے۔ان کی خدمات کوہمیشہ یادرکھا جائے گا۔اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کےدرجات بلند فرمائے pic.twitter.com/6JYGi6M7va — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 12, 2021

* وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ کا انسانی حقوق کے علمبردار آئی اے رحمان کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار * مرحوم آئی اے رحمان نے ساری زندگی انسانیت کے حقوق کے حوالے سے جدوجہد کی، سید مراد علی شاہ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 12, 2021

Comments

comments