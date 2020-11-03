ICT exports up 41% YoY accruing Pakistan US$444 million: Commerce adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood shared trade numbers on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Pakistan noting a 41 percent surge in the exports, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the PM’s adviser compared the numbers from that of last year’s in the same period he said, “The exports have grown by 41% to USD 444 million as compared to USD 315 million in the corresponding period in the last FY.”

He said the July to September period, or first quarter of the financial year 2020-21, fared notably well in the ICT sector. “I am glad to note that our exports of Telecommunication & IT Services have done very well during the period Jul-Sep of this Financial Year.”

The commerce adviser credited Pakistani IT professionals with the remarkable growth in the economic sector which accrued Pakistan US$129 million more than the preceding year.

He said he will facilitate the sector by means of easing their hurdles if they face any.

“I urge them to market their services aggressively and if they face hurdles, they should inform the MOC [Ministry of Commerce] so that these can be resolved.

