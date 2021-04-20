Over 400 ICU beds vacant in Karachi hospitals dealing Covid patients

KARACHI: As COVID-19 cases witness a surge in the province mainly in Karachi, the Sindh health department said that currently, there are 410 intensive care unit (ICU) beds vacant at various hospitals dealing virus patients in the metropolis, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Sharing the details of the health facilities available in the city that has contributed to major cases in the provincial COVID-19 tally, the health department said that overall, they had 531 ICU beds in the city including those equipped with ventilators.

“Currently, 42 patients are on ventilators in the city while 79 others are on ICU beds without ventilators,” it said adding that 410 ICU beds are still vacant.

The department detailed that currently, 1453 HDU beds are available in the city with 201 currently being used by the COVID patients. “1252 of the HDU beds are still vacant,” it said.

The department further shared that 35 beds equipped with ventilators are available at the ICU ward of the Civil Hospital while 22 ventilator-equipped beds are available at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Sindh COVID-19 tally

Amid a rising trend, Sindh reported 737 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that the overall death toll by novel coronavirus in Sindh has reached 4556 with three more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 403 patients have been admitted at hospitals in the province and 372 have been in a precarious condition and 42 on ventilators, the chief minister stated.

“Among 737 new cases 398 have been reported in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

