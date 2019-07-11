Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ideologies surrounding population issue need to be changed: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: The Special Aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health said there is a need to change the ideologies surrounding the overpopulation issue as controlling the population helps resolve various problems. 

Special aide Dr. Zafar Mirza was speaking at a ceremony on Thursday in the federal capital. He was shedding light on the issues related to the overpopulation.

In few decades, the population of Pakistan has increased by 6 percent and it is not only the responsibility of the government to curb overpopulation, he said.

Mriza stressed that the approval of people is required to tackle with the issue of population’s over-growth.

Today, the world is commemorating the population day. In 1989, the United Nations introduced the specific day to create awareness among nations about the rising issue of overpopulation.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pushtun’s cooperation helped Pak Army in eliminating terrorism: Qureshi

Health

Consumption of sugary drinks linked with cancer risk: study

Pakistan

Punjab’s former minister Sibtain Khan files bail plea in LHC

Pakistan

Nawaz’s personal physician is just a MBBS doctor not a cardiologist: Gill


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close