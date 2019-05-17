Iftikhar Durrani releases figures of dollar growth in previous governments

ISLAMABAD: In response to those protesting against devaluation of Pakistani rupee against US dollar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani on Friday released list of interbank dollar rates during the previous governments, ARY News reported.

Iftikhar Durrani said the interbank dollar rate rose by Rs32, from Rs64 to Rs96 during the government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“While, it climbed steeply during the era of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) up to Rs26 from Rs96 to Rs122,” he said in a statement.

He said the interbank dollar rate increased by Rs6 during the interim government and reached Rs128 per dollar.

The special assistant to prime minister said the interbank dollar rate witnessed Rs18.5 increase during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The United States dollar has reached a new record high of Rs150 in the interbank market on Friday.

As the rupee continues to devalue against the US dollar in this week, the greenback, on Friday, gained another Rs3 in the interbank market to touch the highest peak.

On Thursday, with consistent downward trend of the rupee against the US dollar, the greenback touched Rs148.

