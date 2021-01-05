IG KPK writes letter to other provinces for arrest of Kifayatullah

PESHAWAR: Police chief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has wrote a letter to the IGs of other provinces for arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

IG Police KPK, Sanaullah Abbasi in a letter to police chiefs of other provinces, has said that a FIR has been registered in KPK against Mufti Kifayatullah, seeking his arrest and handing him over to KPK Police as per the requirement of the law.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Kifayatullah for making defamatory remarks against state institutions.

The sources claimed that Mufti Kifayatullah has taken shelter at Madrassa Ishaatul Quran in Larkana to avoid detention. JUI-F Sindh Chapter Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro has facilitated him in Larkana, the sources added.

Earlier on December 29, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had warned legal action over anti-state remarks of the politicians and said that the first case in this regard will be registered against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore.

“We will be registering a case against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore after complete preparation,” he had said.

The federal government had decided to take action against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his remarks against a state institution.

