KHAIRPUR: The Inspector General of Sindh Mushtaq Mehar paid a condolence visit Monday to the aggrieved family of minor Monika Larik who was sexually violated and killed earlier this month, ARY News reported.

After his condolences, IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar told the family the seven-year-old rape and murder victim was like his own daughter and the horrible fate meted out to her appalls him.

He reassured the family the culprits will be awarded most stringent punishment for their crimes and said all the suspects in the case have been detained by the police.

The arrested suspects have confessed to their crime, the Sindh IG told the bereaved parents.

IG Mehar told Monika’s family that come what may the criminals in the case cannot be forgiven.

READ: DNA sample of suspect matches in Monika Larik rape, murder case: police

Earlier yesterday, the police claimed the DNA of one suspect in Monika Larik rape and murder case has matched with from the traces collected from the victim, confirming his alleged involvement in the heinous act.

According to a laboratory report, the DNA sample of the girl has matched with an accused who is already in police custody and identified as Abdullah Larik.

“Both Abdullah Larik and Monika used to work in the nearby haveli,” the police said adding that the seven-year-old girl used to work as a domestic helper in the haveli owing to her poor family background.

They said that the DNA samples of over 100 people were collected by the police during the interrogation process while 20 of them were also arrested on suspicion of their alleged involvement.

