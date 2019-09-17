IG Sindh takes notice of illegal Jirga in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: The Inspector General Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam has taken notice of an illegal Jirga ruling in Sindh’s Khairpur district that declared two girls of the family Vani under allegations of Karo-kari, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IGP Sindh has sought a report from local police officials, said sources.

A Jirga in Naro taluka of Khairpur had slapped five lac rupees fine over youth and declaring two girls of the family Vani under allegations of Karo-kari.

The allegations of Karo-Kari is a type of premeditated honour killing, which originated in rural areas of Sindh. Those accused of it are thought to have brought dishonour to their family by engaging in illicit pre-marital or extra-marital relations.

An informal village court in Naro imposed Rs. 5,00,000 fine on Rahim Bux Bhambhro in Torian village over alleged illicit relations with a married woman of Shikarpur.

The village court, comprised of influential people of the area, also ordered the family to concede two of their girls as Vani and ordered them to leave the village.

Vani is a practice in rural areas of Sindh and Punjab, in which the family of a person accused of a serious crime gives its girl(s) in marriage to the aggrieved family to prevent or settle a blood feud.

