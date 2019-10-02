IG Sindh recommends expulsion of SP from province after corruption probe

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam has recommended expulsion of SP Yaqoob Almani from the province over charges of corruption, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Police chief has dispatched the report of a corruption inquiry against Superintendent of Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to the government of Sindh.

According to the report conducted by Sindh Police department, SP CTD Hyderabad Yaqoob Almani found to be involved in corrupt practices.

The inquiry was conducted by DIG CTD Abdullah Shaikh, police sources said.

According to the findings of the probe Yaqoob Almani kept 14 labourers in illegal custody and demanded five lac rupees for their release from the unlawful detention.

Sindh Police chief has forwarded the report to the provincial government with recommendation to expel the police officer involved in corruption, from the province.

