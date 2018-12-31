IG Sindh shares his WhatsApp number for general public

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh (IGP) Kaleem Imam on Sunday has shared his WhatsApp number for the general public, and directed them to share their complaints with him about the police.

As per details, IGP has shared his whatsApp number with an aim to encourage citizens to report any illegal activities with ease and complaints against policemen.

The WhatsApp number 03000021881 will be receiving complaints like terrorism, target killings or any other suspicious activities.

“Masses should keep an eye on their surroundings, neighborhood and should inform the 15, nearest police station, in case of any suspicious activities, bag, car or any other unforeseen incident,” the IGP continued.

Mr Kaleeem Imam said he has directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of all district to share their whatsApp number with immediate effect for the general public, in order to prompt action against the outlaws in present situation.

Back in the month of October, Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam had directed to take increased and more effective action against street criminals without any discrimination to bring them to task.

The police chief was chairing a high level meeting on against street criminals also attended by Additional IG Karachi, Additional IG Special Branch, IG Traffic, zonal DIGs, and other senior police officers.

Additional IG Karachi briefed on the efforts against street criminals in Karachi and the reality behind the cases of missing children in Karachi. He said that police has been deployed in commercial areas, business centres, food streets and areas vulnerable to street crimes.

IG Sindh stressed on three main factors to focus in the action against street crimes. He said there should strategy and planning, recee should be conducted based on intelligence reports and shared immediately, and increased patrolling and checkpoints along with strengthened cooperation with law-enforcement agencies.

