IHC adjourns Nawaz’s bail plea hearing till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the bail plea of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds till February 20 (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

A two member bench of the IHC including Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar heard the case.

During the hearing, Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris said his client’s medical treatment was not possible at Jinnah Hospital Lahore and he should be shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The high court inquired about the health of the ex-PM and ordered a representative of the Punjab government to apprise the court in this regard in a short while.

A representative doctor of the medical board, constituted to monitor Nawaz Sharif’s health condition and examine his medical reports, relayed that some of the patient’s test reports were being awaited.

He said the patient was shifted to the hospital on February 15.

The doctor said Nawaz Sharif was not facing any imminent danger according to his tests and health condition.

He said Jinnah Hospital had every facility of treatment and if the authorities wanted his treatment in the same hospital, they were ready to do that.

Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi was representing the National Accountability Bureau in the court on this occasion.

