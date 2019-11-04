ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended bail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) leader till November 21 in a case related to misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots., ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by the IHC Chief Justice, Justice Athar Minallah, in which Akram Durrani appeared before the court.

The court asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in the bail plea, but the anti-graft watchdog body sought time in this context.

Later, the court extended the bail till November 21 and asked the NAB to submit its reply on the same date.

Talking to the newsmen, after appearing before the court, Akram Durrani said the JUI-F is in contact with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz and whatever will be the outcome, will be definitely shared with the public.

Challenging the accountability bureau to investigate his assets, the JUI-F leader said whatever he has, was inherited by his parents to him.

Read more: NAB makes two arrests in illegal appointments case against Akram Durrani

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

Durrani was re-elected to Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency PK-90 (Bannu-IV) in general election of 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Akram Khan Durrani became the leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

