IHC declares appointment of PTV board of directors unlawful

ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared appointment of the PTV chairman and board of directors of Pakistan Television (PTV) as unlawful, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the court’s reserved verdict over the matter.

Earlier, the court had clubbed all identical petitions challenging the appointments of members of Pakistan Television board of directors.

The bench had conducted the hearing against the appointment of chairman, managing director and members of PTV’s board of directors and reserved its verdict.

The bench in its decision declared the notification dated October 03, 2018 as null and void and PTV chairman Arshad Khan as disqualified for the post.

The court declared Rashid Khan and Farmanullah Jan ineligible for the posts of permanent directors and also declared appointment of independent members of the Pakistan Television board as void.

The petitioner had pleaded that rules and procedures were not followed in the appointment of the chairman and other members of the board.

He further contended that the Supreme Court had already set guidelines for the appointments on the top slots of Pakistan Television in a case.

Comments

comments