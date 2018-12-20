ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved a bail plea of former senator Faisal Raza Abidi after a medical report confirmed that he was suffering from multiple illnesses.

According to details, Abidi has been granted bail in two cases of contempt of court, meanwhile, the IHC instructed the firebrand leader to submit a Rs100,000 surety bond.

The politician has been shifted to the hospital after the bail.

The Supreme Court yesterday accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Faisal Raza Abidi for his contemptuous remarks against the top court.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Dec 17 indicted former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary remarks.

Last month, the court rejected post arrest bail plea filed by Abidi on health grounds. It after examining his medical report and recommendations of Adiala Jail administration rejected the bail plea.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016

