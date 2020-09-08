IHC asks govt to explain delay in appointment of CAA DG

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the attorney general to appear in person to explain the government’s position as to delay in appointment of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing a writ petition moved by a pilot challenging revocation of his licence, took strong exception to the post of the CAA DG lying vacant for the past two years.

He observed the CAA director general’s post is an important one but its charge has been given to the authority’s secretary.

To a question, a state counsel present in the courtroom informed that the post has been lying vacant for the past two years as the vacancy was advertised some time back but no appointment could be made since.

The chief justice directed the attorney general to appear in person on next hearing along with the government’s explanation in this regard.

At the start of the hearing, the judge expressed displeasure over the absence of the attorney general and non-implementation of the court’s previous order, questioning how is the government functioning. No other matter could be more important than this one, visibly irked Justice Minallah said.

He opined that the fake degree scandal dented the image of the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines. This is not how a state functions, he remarked. The hearing was put off until September 23.

