IHC attack: ATC sends three accused lawyers on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of three arrested lawyers in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case until March 04, ARY News reported.

Earlier, three accused of the attack, Naveed Hayat Malik, Nazia Bibi and Shoaib Gujjar were produced before the ATC for hearing of the case.

The court directed the police to submit case challan and issued orders for presence of the investigation officer.

The court extended judicial remand of the arrested lawyers alleged of the attack and vandalizing the chief justice block in Islamabad High Court (IHC), until March 04.

On Monday February 08, after demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice.

The lawyers had also manhandled ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

