Court extends judicial remand of four lawyers in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of four arrested lawyers in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case until Feb 24, ARY News reported on Monday.

Four accused of the attack were produced before the ATC for hearing of the case.

Earlier, the counsel of Liaquat Manzoor Kamboh, Mohammad Umar and Asadullah, sought more time from the court for preparation of the case.

The court granted the plea and adjourned hearing of the bail petitions of three lawyers till February 24.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had issued orders to release two lawyers, Zafar Ali Waraich and Shoaib Shaikh, in the high court attack case on the basis of a report presented by the police department.

Police said that no evidence was found against Zafar Ali Waraich and Shoaib Shaikh Advocate.

On Monday February 08, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

Comments

comments