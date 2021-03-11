IHC Attack: Court initiates misconduct proceedings against 21 lawyers

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday heard misconduct proceedings against 21 lawyers over an incident of attacking and vandalizing the high court premises on Feb 08, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, also comprised of Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez, heard the case.

On February 08, after demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court, furious lawyers stormed the high court building to protest against it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “It is trial of the entire system”. “The protesting lawyers were brought to the high court with speeches,” the top judge further said.

“The court have trust over the Bar but some lawyers are black spot,” Justice Athar Minallah observed. “The high court was made hostage on that tragic day,” the chief justice said.

“The February 08 incident was unpardonable and unexpected,” Justice Minallah further said. “We will see who is lying after statements on oath come to the high court,” the chief justice said.

“The scrutiny committee has nominated 21 legal practitioners from total 150 lawyers after investigation,” Justice Athar Minallah said.

Chief Justice also directed the Registrar Islamabad High Court to issue the copy of the decision to the parties.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until March 29.

On February 08, after demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and the IHC chief justice.

