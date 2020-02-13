ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to concerned authorities in a plea seeking ban on physical punishment and torture over school students in Islamabad.

The plea was filed by Chairman Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy.

Roy’s counsel Shahab Usto in his arguments before the IHC’s Chief Justice Athar Minallah said it has become a routine to physically punishment students under the name of discipline and media is airing such news on almost daily basis.

Usto said Pakistan stands 154th on the list related to child rights protection out of 182 countries of the world. The court was pleaded to pass orders in line with the United Nations Convention.

IHC CJ, Justice Athar Minallah remarked the National Assembly has also passed such bill banning physical punishment to the students at school. Terming the plea in the public interest, he issued the notices to secretaries of Home, Law, Education, Human Rights ministries and the IGP Islamabad.

Read more: Karachi: Student ‘tortured’ by school teacher seeks justice

The further hearing into the plea was adjourned till March 5.

Talking to news men outside the IHC, after the hearing along with his counsel Shahab Osto, Shahzad Roy regretted over presence of the law, which allows physical torture over students.

He said torture over school students ends in severe loss and the act is regarded as a severe crime in many countries of the world.

Roy said torture over school students is against the constitution of Pakistan.

Comments

comments