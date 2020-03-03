IHC bins plea seeking disqualification of three PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed petitions seeking the disqualification of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) women MNAs, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The reserved judgment was pronounced by IHC’s Justice Aamir Farooq.

PML-N leaders Tahira Bukhari and Shaista Pervez had moved the petition seeking disqualification of PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, Malaika Bukhari and Tashfeen Safdar under Article 26 and 63 of the country’s Constitution.

The three lawmakers were elected on reserved seats for women from Punjab.

The petitioners had stated that Bukhari should be declared ineligible to be member of Parliament for possessing dual nationality, whereas Tashfeen Safdar be also disqualified for concealing information about her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

They claimed that the MNA had left the dual nationality in 2013 and in an affidavit had said she neither holds dual nationality nor applied for it, however, the nomination papers told a different story.

The petition added third MNA, Shauzab had given wrong information in documents to shift her vote from Islamabad to Rawalpindi.

Last year in Oct, the Supreme Court had disqualified two PML-N leaders – former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar Khan – as members of the Senate over dual nationality.

