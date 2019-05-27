IHC bins plea against Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday binned the plea seeking court’s directions to bar prime minister’s adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from presenting federal budget in the National Assembly.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar MinAllah conducted hearing on the plea.

“According to the constitution, an adviser cannot present budget”, the applicant’s counsel Shahid Orakzai said in his arguments.

The petitioner’s counsel appealed the court to bar the federal government from presenting budget till appointment of a full fledged finance minister.

Justice Athar MinAllah in his remarks asked the petitioner’s lawyer to quote the clause of the constitution that who can present the budget and who not?

“Don’t file such pleas in the court”, he said in his remarks and binned the plea.

Read more: Hafeez Shaikh’s appointment as finance advisor notified

On April 20, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh took the helm of his post.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance.

Hafeez Shaikh has been given the status of a federal minister. Mr Shaikh has served as Finance Minister from 2010 to 2013 and as Minister of Privatization and Investment during from 2003 to 2006.

Comments

comments