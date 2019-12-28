ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has cautioned its employees against a virus attack “Ransomware”, which encrypts computer data and restores it upon payment of ransom.

“It is being informed that a virus attack named “Ransomware” has been launched worldwide on Microsoft Operating Systems specially windows 7 and 10, which encrypts the data and attacker demand ransom from the user to restore the same,” read a circular issued by the high court’s additional registrar (Information Technology).

The staffers have been advised to follow the below-given steps in order to avoid such an unpleasant situation.

Create a backup of the important official data in Z-Drive of your computer.

Do not plug the USB into official computers

Share the data using Email services or through local network

Do not install or add new plugins in your browser

Avoid opening unnecessary websites or unauthentic web-links

