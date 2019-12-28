IHC cautions employees against ‘Ransomware’
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has cautioned its employees against a virus attack “Ransomware”, which encrypts computer data and restores it upon payment of ransom.
“It is being informed that a virus attack named “Ransomware” has been launched worldwide on Microsoft Operating Systems specially windows 7 and 10, which encrypts the data and attacker demand ransom from the user to restore the same,” read a circular issued by the high court’s additional registrar (Information Technology).
The staffers have been advised to follow the below-given steps in order to avoid such an unpleasant situation.
- Create a backup of the important official data in Z-Drive of your computer.
- Do not plug the USB into official computers
- Share the data using Email services or through local network
- Do not install or add new plugins in your browser
- Avoid opening unnecessary websites or unauthentic web-links