ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on Wednesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

A two-judge bench of the IHC decided to declare the PML-N supremo a fugitive over his failure to appear before it despite being summoned repeatedly. The court issued show-cause notices to the guarantors of the former premier.

Also Read: Court declares Nawaz fugitive, orders seizure of properties

The bench said it will issue a short order regarding Sharif’s proclamation proceedings soon.

The court today recorded statements of Director of Pakistan’s High Commission in London Muhammad Mubashir Khan and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials Ejaz Ahmed and Tariq Masood, who testified about the execution of warrants issued by the court against the former premier.

In pursuance of the court’s order, notices summoning Nawaz Sharif were put up outside his London and Lahore residences with ads published in two local dailies. The IHC put off the cases until December 9.

Also Read: FO submits certified documents in IHC

It is worthwhile to mention here that the PML-N supreme leader has been declared a proclaimed offender in two more cases, including the Toshakhana reference and illegal land allotment case.

Comments

comments