IHC seeks reply from federal govt over non-appointment of DG CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to submit its clarification within 10 days for the non-appointment of director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah released a three-page written order to the federal government regarding the vacant position of CAA DG. The order was released while hearing a petition related to the allegations of dubious licences and restoration of suspended pilots.

The order read that DG CAA was an important position which was vacant for the last two years, whereas, the additional charge of the post was given to the CAA secretary. The high court issued notices to all parties.

CJ IHC also announced to conduct the next hearing on August 12.

