IHC to hear farmers plea on sugar inquiry commission report tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition filed sugarcane farmers with regard to the inquiry commission report on sugar crisis on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah will preside over the hearing of the farmers’ petition over the sugar crisis inquiry report.

It is to be mentioned here that sugarcane farmers had submitted a miscellaneous plea regarding the sugar crisis report and requested the court to hear the stance of farmers and the affected people of the sugar mafia.

Ahsan Abid Raees, a sugarcane farmer from Rahim Yar Khan has become party in the case.

Earlier, the high court had hear a petition moved by Pakistan Sugar Mills Association challenging the report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the petition had issued a 10-day stay order, barring the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry commission report.

The high court also issued directives to sell sugar at the rate of Rs70/kg for the next 10 days.

The court had served notices to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), FIA chief Wajid Zia and asked the government to submit a reply within 10 days.

The petition filed by the sugar mill owners in the high court had made the federal government, inquiry commission’s head Wajid Zia and others as parties.

The petition stated that the federal government violated the constitutional regulations by forming an inquiry commission over sugar crisis and pleaded to the high court to nullify the formation of the sugar inquiry commission.

