ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for suspension of his sentence in Al-Azizia reference, for hearing on November 25, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The high court will also hear an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for enhancing the sentence in Al-Azizia case on the same day.

A bench of the IHC had recently granted bail petition of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds after suspending the sentence for eight weeks in the reference.

A high court bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict on the petition.

The court has temporarily suspended the imprisonment of Sharif in the case for eight weeks and asked his counsel to submit two surety bonds worth Rs two million each.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader’s counsel argued before the court the provision of eight weeks are not enough for completing the medical treatment as Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is critical.

To this, the judge remarked that the petitioner could move to the provincial government if his treatment remained incomplete during the given period.

The court remarked that the concerned administration could take the decision to release any prisoner in case of deteriorated health condition. Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the administration for not using its authority under clause 401 of the jail manual.

The law permits the concerned officials to define conditions for releasing a prisoner, however, the court is authorised to review any of decision, he added.

The high court’s bench further said in its verdict that the Nawaz Sharif could move to the executive authority [Punjab government] for an extension in the suspension of the sentence if his health condition is not improved after eight weeks.

Earlier on October 25, the PMLN supreme leader was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in view of the detailed report presented by a 10-member medical board.

Al-Azizia reference



On December 24, 2018, the former prime minister had been sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference by an accountability court.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and sentenced the Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

