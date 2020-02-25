IHC grants bail to Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case, ARY News reported.

The two-member bench of IHC heard the bail plea of PML-N leader in Narowal Sports City case.

The bench ordered former planning minister to submit Rs10 million surety bond for bail.

Last month, PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek his bail in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

The petition stated that Iqbal has not rejected to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It added that he had been arrested on December 19 when Iqbal appeared in an investigation session.

Read: Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City corruption case

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal. He had already filed a reply to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau previously.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which is a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

