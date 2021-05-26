IHC grants interim bail to Qaim Ali Shah over NAB notices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court granted interim bail to former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah while hearing his bail before arrest petition, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A high court bench granted interim bail to Qaim Ali Shah till June 08 over surety bonds of Rs 2,00,000.

Shah appeared in the court hearing with his counsel Barrister Qasim Nawaz.

The counsel in his arguments said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued three call-up notices to his client and pleaded to the court to declare the notices as unlawful.

The counsel also pleaded for granting bail before arrest to the former Sindh chief minister till the final court decision.

The court issued notices to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), investigation officer and other concerned and summoned their reply.

The high court adjourned further hearing on the bail petition till June 08.

Former chief minister of Sindh is facing charges in various graft inquiries launched by National Accountability Bureau including allegations of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

