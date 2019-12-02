ISLAMABAD: A bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Roshan Sindh NAB inquiry, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kayani, approved pre-arrest bail petition of Syed Qaim Ali Shah till December 09.

Former chief minister’s counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi pleaded to the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned his client in solar panels contract case on Dec. 03.

The lawyer said that his client had only approved summary of the Roshan Sindh project and didn’t commit any irregularity. “He apprehends his arrest during the hearing before the NAB,” the counsel said while pleading for interim bail to Shah.

The bench granted interim bail to Qaim Ali Shah till Dec 09 and directed him to be a part of the investigation in NAB inquiry.

The court also ordered Shah to submit surety bond of Rs. five lac in the court.

The court on a petition for permanent bail in the case issued notice to the NAB and adjourned the hearing till Dec 09.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of large-scale corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

Comments

comments