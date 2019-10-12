IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against conviction on Oct 29

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed hearing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal on Oct. 29 against his conviction in the Al Azizia reference, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A bench of the high court will also hear an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the same date seeking enhancement in conviction period of Sharif.

A division bench of the high court will hear the case and Registrar Office of the court has issued the cause list.

The bench will be comprised of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia reference by the accountability court for seven years.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB on Friday arrested Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and obtained 14-day physical remand from an accountability.

The court ordered the bureau to present Nawaz Sharif on October 25.

Comments

comments