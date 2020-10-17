IHC hints at suspending PTA’s temporary ban on TikTok

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has hinted at suspending the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) temporary ban on the popular short video-sharing Chinese app TikTok.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard a petition filed by Ashfaq Jatt challenging the PTA’s October 9 move of placing the ban on the app, issued a three-page order, directing the authority to nominate a senior officer to appear before this court on next hearing to explain why proceedings may not be initiated against the PTA for violating the directions given by this court in previous judgements and why the order of banning the app may not be suspended.

Read More: IHC issues notice to govt, PTA on petition against TikTok ban

The petitioner said that TikTok provides talented Pakistani citizens with a platform to exercise their right to expression and to demonstrate creativity. He said the app is a source of income for many talented citizens, particularly for those belonging to the marginalised class of society and the misuse of the platform by a few people doesn’t justify imposing a ban.

Read More: Ban on TikTok to lift once guidelines are undertaken: Aminul Haque

His lawyer argued that the PTA’s act to slam the temporary ban is a violation of section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and requested the court to strike it down.

The next hearing of the case is slated for October 23.

Comments

comments